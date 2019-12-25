Hyundai To Debut New-Gen Creta, Tucson & Verna Facelift At 2020 Auto Expo

The Korean automaker will boast a range of new products at the next edition of the Auto Expo, set to be held in February 2020

Hyundai is all set to debut updates for three cars in its current Indian lineup at the 2020 Auto Expo, which include the Creta, the Tucson and the Verna. While the Tucson and the Verna are set to receive a mid-life refresh, the Creta will be getting a new-gen model altogether.

We have already previewed the upcoming 2020 Creta in the form of the ix25, which Hyundai launched in China a few months back. The Chinese-spec car features a revolutionary makeover, which puts it in line with Hyundai’s latest ‘Sensous Sportiness’ design statement.

The second-generation model of one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in India will sport a new split headlamp and tail lamp design, along with a cascading grille. The car will also grow in terms of dimensions and will be sharing its underpinnings and powertrains with its cousin the Kia Seltos.

This means that the next-gen Creta will come equipped with Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains, that produce a similar power output of 115 PS, while their peak torque is rated at 144 Nm and 250 Nm respectively.

The Verna facelift was also introduced in China alongside the ix25, and will likely be launched in India with the same powertrains as the upcoming Creta. Even though the Verna carries forward the current-gen model’s silhouette, the car will feature a larger front grille, revised bumpers, redesigned sleeker headlamps, and a new set of tail lamps that run across the boot-lid of the car.

On the other hand, the Tucson facelift is already available in the international markets, but will now officially be making its entry into the Indian market. Overall, the design remains similar to the outgoing model, and the differences are hard to tell. It gets a bigger cascading grille with horizontal chrome slats.

The Tucson facelift will continue to be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 185 PS power and 400 Nm torque, and the 2.0-litre petrol unit that is rated at 155 PS/192 Nm, but both the engines will be made BS6-compliant.