Hyundai To Add ADAS Tech To More Models, Following New-Gen Tucson

The recently unveiled 2022 Tucson will be the first Hyundai SUV in India to be offered with ADAS tech and likely be followed by upcoming Creta facelift

Hyundai recently introduced the new 2022 Tucson in India and will soon be launching this new SUV in the market. The new Tucson boasts a long list of features and updates that make it a strong rival to the other SUVs like the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

The Tucson is also the first Hyundai SUV in India to be offered with Level 2 ADAS tech. A number of reports suggest that other upcoming Hyundai cars might also be offered with similar tech and features. Here are all the details that you should know.

The new Hyundai Tucson features Level 2 ADAS tech that boasts features like forward collision alert and avoidance for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists in addition to other features like lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, rear exit warning, cruise control with stop and go function, etc.

The brand is also offering other features like 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold and descend control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Korean carmaker is expected to introduce similar safety features including Level 2 ADAS tech in its upcoming offerings like the 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift, the upcoming Verna facelift, and the upcoming Elantra. All the cars are expected to offer similar ADAS features just like front collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, etc.

We saw similar safety tech being offered with other cars like the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Astor launched in India last year. The MG Astor is currently the most affordable car in India to be offered with Level 2 ADAS tech. Having said this, the upcoming Creta facelift, in addition to this ADAS 2 safety tech, will also boast other updates like a redesigned front fascia, an updated features list, new alloy wheels, revised great styling and an updated cabin to make it even better when compared to the rivals like the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, etc.