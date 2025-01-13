Hyundai Staria MPV To Finally Debut In India At Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai Staria is available in global markets with multiple powertrain choices and a feature-packed interior infused with practicality

A few days ago, the Staria MPV was spotted in India. Already available in several global markets, the practical yet feature-packed offering has long been expected to arrive locally but it appears that it will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi to test waters as Hyundai does not have any intention to launch the product.

The Hyundai Staria is on the verge of receiving an all-electric version globally to rival models like the Volkswagen ID Buzz. It is sold in multiple powertrains including a hybrid, V6 petrol and diesel choices. The hybrid system comprises a 1.6L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a six-speed AT, delivering power to the front axle.

The petrol mill kicks out 178 hp and 265 Nm while the electric motor is capable of 72 hp and 304 Nm. The combined power output stands at 242 hp and 367 Nm. It is more powerful than the 3.5L V6 petrol engine while being more fuel economical. Weighing around 2,200 kilograms, the Staria can be instantly recognised with its futuristic design appeal and a large greenhouse.

The spaceship-inspired front fascia is dominated by a horizontal LED light bar and a wide grille section. Its clean and minimalist profile is enhanced by large glass panels, offering an airy appeal. The rear is marked by vertical LED tail lamps with pixelated detailing. It is equipped with shift-by-wire technology and an AWD system in the top-spec grades.

The Tourer variant can be bought as a nine or an eleven seater. It is packed with features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a suite of ADAS features, heated and ventilated seats, a smart key, front parking sensors, automatic sliding doors, front parking sensors and more.

It is high on practicality with the presence of a foldable chair, a sliding cargo floor on the LCV trims, a luggage partition table, a multi-hanger mounted on the tailgate, “relaxation mode” with lounge seats for the second-row captain seats and more. The Tourer version of the Hyundai Staria carries a price tag of ₩36,530,000 (Rs. 21.50 lakh approximately) in Korea.