Hyundai Staria MPV Revealed With Futuristic Design Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai Staria MPV is said to be the first model from the brand designed with an ‘inside-out’ approach and it will be offered in multiple seating configurations

We showed you the first set of teaser images of the upcoming Hyundai Staria bound for the international markets a few days ago and now the MPV has been revealed ahead of its global premiere scheduled for the first half of this year. The South Korean auto major is going all in with the Staria and its intention of giving a futuristic design to the people mover is more than evident.

Hyundai says the Staria is designed with ‘inside-out’ approach as it acts as a testament to the recent shift in customer requirements prioritising the use of cabin space. Said to be designed for both business- and family-based buyers, the Staria will “provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features.” according to SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design.

The exterior comprises a streamlined silhouette accentuated by fluid curve running from front to back and is inspired by the “halo that illuminates Earth’s horizon during sunrise when viewed from space”. Likewise, the interior is also subjected to wild imagination as it takes inspiration from the lounge of a cruise ship with lower beltlines and expansive panoramic windows creating ample space.

Up front, the Hyundai Staria has a horizontal lighting bar covering the entire width on a short slanting bonnet. The upright black front grille section with hexagonal mesh is more prominent and lower down a wide air intake is present. The vertical multi-beam LED headlamps and the large Hyundai badge are other visual highlights.

On the sides, you would notice the rectangular-shaped rearview mirrors, tall pillars and large windows to give an airy interior feel, and what looks to be pop-out door handles. The Staria will be available in seven-, nine- or eleven-seat configuration and it gets a thick vertical LED lighting bar at the rear along with an upright trunk.

The interior has a dual-tone dashboard, centrally-mounted floating touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, an eccentric-looking digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, full-width horizontal AC vents, brown-coloured seats, ambient lighting, illuminated trims, central storage space, leather and metallic inserts and so on.