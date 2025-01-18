Hyundai Staria MPV Finally Graces India At Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai Staria premium MPV is currently being evaluated for India as the launch depends on the customer feedback shown at Auto Expo 2025

The feature-rich and highly practical Hyundai Staria MPV, already a popular choice in various international markets, has finally made its way to India. It has been unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi where Hyundai is gauging interest to evaluate its potential for the domestic market. The premium MPV’s future launch could hinge on the customer feedback gathered during the event, as Hyundai explores its viability in India.

Currently, the Staria is offered with various powertrains including hybrid, V6 petrol and diesel options. The hybrid powertrain of the Hyundai Staria combines a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine producing 178 hp and 265 Nm of torque with an electric motor delivering 72 hp and 304 Nm. Together, they generate a combined output of 242 hp and 367 Nm.

It surpasses the performance of the 3.5L V6 petrol engine while offering improved fuel efficiency. With a weight of approximately 2,200 kilograms, the Hyundai Staria is easily identifiable by its futuristic design elements and expansive greenhouse, giving it a distinctive and modern appearance without hindering its practicality.

Dimension Measurement in mm Length 5,253 mm Width 1,997 mm Height 1,990 mm Wheelbase 3,273 mm Ground Clearance 186 mm Turning Radius 5.6 meters

The Hyundai Staria features a futuristic, spaceship-inspired design, highlighted by a horizontal LED light bar and a wide grille dominating the front fascia. The minimalist side profile is accentuated by large glass panels, creating a bright and open cabin atmosphere. At the rear, vertical LED tail lamps with intricate pixelated detailing add to its aesthetic. Advanced technologies like shift-by-wire gear control and an all-wheel-drive system are available in the higher trims.

Performance Specification Powertrain Options Hybrid, V6 Petrol & Diesel Hybrid Engine 1.6L Turbo Petrol + Electric Motor Hybrid Power Output 242 hp (Combined) Hybrid Torque 367 Nm (Combined) V6 Petrol Output 268 hp, 331 Nm Transmission 6-Speed Automatic

The Staria Tourer variant is available in nine- and eleven-seater configurations. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control. Features like heated and ventilated seats, a smart key, front parking sensors, ADAS and automatic sliding doors.

The Hyundai Staria stands out for its practicality offering features like a foldable chair and a sliding cargo floor in the LCV trims, making it versatile for various uses. A luggage partition table, a multi-hanger mounted on the tailgate, and “relaxation mode” with lounge-style second-row captain seats further enhance its functionality and comfort.