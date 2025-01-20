Hyundai Staria Is Definitely A Much Needed MPV For India – Opinion

Hyundai’s radically designed MPV, also available in various commercial versions in some markets, has made its first appearance in India at Auto Expo 2025

The Hyundai Staria has celebrated its Indian premiere at Auto Expo 2025. For those wondering, it is a full-size model and bigger in every dimension than the Toyota Vellfire sold in India. Hyundai makes the Staria in standard, Lounge, Lounge Limousine, and Camper versions for private customers as well as Cargo, Kinder (school), and Lounge Mobility (taxi) versions for commercial customers. Depending on the version, it packs anywhere between 3 and 15 seats.

The Hyundai Staria looks like nothing else on the road, with its futuristic exterior reminiscent of futuristic spaceships seen in fictional sci-fi flicks. A single fluidic curve runs from front to back, reminding us of the halo that lights up our planet’s horizon during sunrise, as seen from space. Slim daytime running lights cover the whole width of the vehicle on the hood, right above the brand logo. The headlamps are laid vertically at a low position, right beside the bold radiator grille, and they feature cube-type modules.

The belt line slopes down to a visibly low height and continues straight, giving the Staria an expansive glass area to give the passengers a spacious feeling and an excellent view of the surroundings. At the rear, the Hyundai Staria conveys its towering presence with elongated vertical tail lamps that feature a Parametric Pixel design.

Inside, the Hyundai Staria features a curvy dashboard, a free-standing 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a touch-operated climate control panel, a button-type electronic shift lever, and a dual sunroof. Premium Relaxation Seats in the second row have adjustable leg supports, cushion tilting, and wing-type headrests. Swivelling seats that can rotate 180º, allowing the second-row passengers to face the third-row passengers are also available. The third-row bench is reclinable and features sliding and cushion tip-up for enhanced comfort.

Hyundai offers the Staria in petrol, petrol-LPG, diesel, and hybrid (petrol-electric) variants globally. The most sensible choice for India, given the rising shift towards electrification, is the hybrid variant. Based on a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, it produces 245 PS (242 hp) and 37.4 kgf·m (377 Nm) of torque. In South Korea, it delivers a combined fuel economy of up to 13.0 km/l.

There’s no word on whether Hyundai has a plan to launch the Staria MPV in India at the moment but its adaptability and practicality make us wish for more. The company will evaluate bringing the Staria to India based on the customer response at Auto Expo 2025.