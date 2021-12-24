Hyundai Stargazer MPV Rear End Rendered; Front Design Spied

Hyundai Stargazer MPV is expected to go on sale in the Southeast Asian markets first and it could be introduced in India as well in the near future

Back in July 2021, the first set of spy images of what appeared to be a Hyundai MPV came up on the internet and reports suggest that it could go by the name Stargazer. In the international markets, it could rival the likes of Toyota Avanza, Mitsubishi Xpander, Suzuki Ertiga, Nissan Livina and Daihatsu Xenia.

The South Korean auto major is said to commence the production of the three-row MPV sometime next year in the Southeast Asian markets and it could reach India in the near future. It may have several commonalities with the Kia KY, which is nothing but the recently unveiled Carens three-row UV. Over the last few months, it can be clearly seen that the test mules are evolving.

The Hyundai Stargazer could be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it has a quirky styling. The rendering of the rear profile based on the spy shots does give a clear idea of the design. Resembling the rear of the arrow, the LED lighting elements are connected by a thick horizontal LED strip while integrated spoiler on the upright tailgate, high-mounted stop lamp, and a large greenhouse can also be noted.

The front fascia of the Hyundai Stargazer comprises a split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights on top, a prominent grille with hexagonal inserts, clamshell bonnet, wide central air intake, triangular-shaped housing, raked front windshield, and so on. It could be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Carens if it arrives here.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged gasoline mill develops a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre oil-burner kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. A six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed torque converter AT are the transmission choices in the Kia Carens.

Hyundai has a strong lineup of passenger UVs in India as the Creta and Venue are performing impressively in garnering sales volumes every month. Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the Alcazar based on the Creta and it has also been well received amongst customers.