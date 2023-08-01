Hyundai Sold Over 50,000 Cars In July – Creta, Venue, Verna, i10

Hyundai posted 66,701 units cumulatively in July 2023 as against 63,851 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 4.46 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2023. A total of 66,701 units were sold last month, which included 50,701 units in domestic sales and 16,000 units in exports.

Speaking of the July 2023 sales volumes, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our Domestic July Sales volume of 50 000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai EXTER to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like CRETA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, TUCSON, ALCAZAR, KONA Electric and All Electric SUV IONIQ5.”

The second largest car producer in the country has noted that it is gearing up for higher volume sales in the upcoming festive season starting with Onam in Kerala and the semiconductor supply issues are ‘more or less behind us’. The South Korean auto major continued to sit second in the overall sales standings with a tally of 50,701 units domestically.

HMIL Sales July 2023 July 2022 YoY Growth Domestic 50,701 50,500 0.4% Exports 16,000 13,351 19.84% Cumulative 66,701 63,851 4.46%

Compared to the corresponding period in 2022 with 50,500 units, a YoY sales increase of 0.4 per cent was noted. On the export side, Hyundai shipped a total of 16,000 units last month as against 13,351 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 19.84 per cent.

As a whole, Hyundai registered 66,701 units as against 63,851 units with a YoY growth of 4.46 per cent. Only a few weeks ago, Hyundai introduced the Exter micro SUV in India and is packed with features right from the base variant. It competes squarely against Tata Punch and carries a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter derives power from the tried and tested 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. It is also available in CNG specification. The five-seater is expected to make a strong impact on the sales table in the coming months.