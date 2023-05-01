Hyundai Sold 49,700+ Cars In April 2023 – Venue, Verna, Creta, i10

In the month of April 2023, the sales tally of Hyundai stood at 49,701 units as against 44,001 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 12.9 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) registered a domestic tally of 49,701 units in the month of April 2023 as against 44,001 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 12.95 per cent. The South Korean auto major exported 8,500 units last month as against 12,200 units in April 2022 with a YoY decline of 30.33 per cent.

Cumulatively, the volume tally stood at 58,201 units as against 56,201 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 3.56 per cent. Speaking of the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said,

“We are delighted to register a healthy double digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April. This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version. We look to carry forward this momentum with the soon to be launched SUV from the Hyundai stable, Hyundai EXTER”.

Compared to the previous month of March 2023 with 50,600 unit sales, a YoY negative growth of 1.77 per cent. Hyundai has noted that the volume sales of the Verna midsize sedan have doubled since the arrival of the new generation. Next up, the second largest carmaker in the country will introduce the Exter micro SUV.

The five-seater sits on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine kicking out 83 PS maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The smaller 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is also expected to be utilised.

The Hyundai Exter will compete directly against Tata Punch and entry-level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The design of the Exter has already been revealed partially and we do expect it to make its global debut in the coming weeks. It will go on sale in the third quarter of this CY.