Hyundai Sold 49,000+ Units In May 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20

Hyundai registered 49,151 units in May 2024 against 48,601 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY increase of 1.13 per cent

In May 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 63,551 units, comprising 49,151 units domestically while 14,400 units were exported. This marks a 6.63 per cent volume increase compared to the total sales in May 2023. The brand has acknowledged that its range of SUVs have accounted for 67 per cent of the total domestic tally.

Furthermore, the rural parts of the country have contributed to 20.1 per cent of the cumulative domestic sales. Last month saw Hyundai posting 49,151 unit sales as against 48,601 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY positive sales increase of 1.13 per cent locally. In Jan-March 2024 period, 2,59,669 units were recorded against 2,46,009 units with a YoY growth of 5.55 per cent.

Speaking on the sales performance in May 2024, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory. SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67% of domestic sales last month. Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1% in May.”

A total of 14,400 units were shipped in May 2024 as against 11,000 units with a YoY growth of 31 per cent. The South Korean auto major exported 61,300 units in the period between January and May 2024 as against 53,420 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a massive YoY volume growth of 15 per cent.

Considering domestic as well as export numbers, Hyundai garnered 63,551 units last month as against 59,601 units in May 2023 with a YoY growth of 6.63 per cent. In the first five months of this CY, the company posted 3,20,969 units as against 2,99,429 units with a growth of 7.2 per cent. In India, Hyundai operates with a network of 1,372 sales points and 1,557 service points.

The local product range comprises Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Exter, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5. Earlier this year, Hyundai launched the heavily updated Creta and is now preparing to bring in the refreshed Alcazar in H2 2024. The electric version of the Creta is also under development and it could make its global debut later this year.