Hyundai Showcases Nexo FCEV & Ioniq 5 Electric Crossover In India

Hyundai Nexo and Ioniq 5 were displayed at a special event that saw the inauguration of the brand’s HQ in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has inaugurated its corporate headquarters at Gurugram and on the occasion of the special event, two zero-emission models were showcased. One was the Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle and the other was the Ioniq 5 electric crossover. The former made its local debut already and it acts as a technology demonstrator in events such as the India-Korea Business Summit in February 2018.

In addition, it greeted the public and media at the 2020 Auto Expo as well. The Nexo received type approval earlier this year in India and speculations surrounding its market launch have long existed. If launched, it will be brought into the country via the CBU route and recently it set the range record before being beaten by Mirai and also received five stars in Green NCAP tests.

One of the main advantages of the Hyundai Nexo FCEV is its short fuelling time as the 52-litre hydrogen tank can be filled up in just five minutes. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds before topping out 179 kmph. The Nexo has a driving range of 666 km in the WLTP cycle and it comes with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument console, etc.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, on the other hand, is the first vehicle from the South Korean auto major based on a dedicated EV platform. Underpinned by the E-GMP architecture that can also be found in the Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 made its global premiere in February 2021 and is the road-going version of the 45 concept with retro design touches and modern tech blended into a single package.

In the global markets, the Ioniq 5 is offered in different battery configurations with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive capabilities. The top-of-the-line variant is equipped with a battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system and it develops a combined power output of 302 hp and 605 Nm. It is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. A 350 kW charger and 800 V capability help the battery in replenishing from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Hyundai says only five minutes of charging is needed to have a driving range of 100 km on the WLTP cycle. The RWD variant with the larger 72.6 kWh battery pack can do 480 km on a single charge.