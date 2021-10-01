Hyundai September 2021 Sales – Creta, Alcazar, i20, i10 Nios, Venue

This September, Hyundai India dispatched a total of 45,791 units, registering a 34.2 per cent drop in domestic sales but a 32.3 per cent increase in exports

Hyundai Motor India, the second-largest carmaker in our country by sales volume, has announced its sales figures for last month. The South Korean manufacturer dispatched a total of 45,791 units in September 2021, registering a sales decline of 23.6 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis compared to 59,913 units sold during the same month last year.

In terms of domestic sales, Hyundai saw a 34.2 per cent YoY decline, down to 33,087 units in September 2021 from 50,313 units in September 2020. However, exports figures went up from 9,600 units during last year’s September to 45,791 units last month, which is a 32.3 per cent growth on a YoY basis.

One of the biggest reasons for the drop in sales figures is the global semiconductor chip shortage. Not just Hyundai, but a few other automakers also had to limit production to conserve their chip supply, even shutting their manufacturing plants down temporarily. The chip shortage continues to be a big problem, especially with the festive season arriving soon. Currently, Hyundai has the following models in its lineup – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric. Last month, Hyundai introduced its ‘N Line’ performance sub-brand in the Indian market, with the launch of the i20 N Line. This sporty version of the i20 has helped the manufacturer attract enthusiastic buyers.

Apart from that, Hyundai is planning to launch a few new models in our country. The manufacturer is currently working on a new compact MPV, which has been spotted a few times on foreign roads. This new model is expected to make its way to the Indian market next year. Also, the brand is planning to introduce the Kona facelift and Ioniq 5 in our market, likely in 2022 or 2023. An India-specific EV is also in development, which will be a low-cost vehicle suited primarily for urban commutes. This entry-level EV will likely arrive by 2024. Also, Creta facelift is also in the making, with speculations suggesting that it will debut globally around mid-2022, with India launch expected to happen later.