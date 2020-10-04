Hyundai September 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, i10, Venue, Aura, i20

Hyundai garnered a total of 50,313 units in September 2020 as against 40,243 units with 25 per cent YoY sales growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be in the second position in the overall manufacturer’s table courtesy of its top-selling models like the Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20 and Venue. The second generation Creta launched earlier this year has got back to the top of the sales charts in the mid-size SUV segment in recent months.

In September 2020, the Creta garnered 12,325 units as against 6,641 units with nearly 100 per cent YoY sales increase. The Grand i10 Nios, introduced last year, is posting good numbers as well and it contributed to nearly one-fifth of the South Korean brand’s total domestic volume as 10,373 units were sold.

The Elite i20 registered a total of 9,852 units last month as against 10,141 units during the same period in 2019 as it finished third ahead of Venue, Aura, Santro and Verna. The third generation of the premium hatchback is expected to be launched in the coming months with a host of exterior and interior changes alongside new powertrain options.

Model September 2020 September 2019 Hyundai Creta 12,325 6,641 Hyundai Grand I10 Nios 10,373 – Hyundai Elite i20 9,852 10,141 Hyundai Venue 8,469 7,942 Hyundai Aura 3,682 – Hyundai Santro 3,034 3,502 Hyundai Verna 2,228 1,738 Hyundai Xcent 200 1,164 Hyundai Tucson 85 78 Hyundai Kona EV 29 47 Hyundai Elantra 24 94 Hyundai Grand i10 12 9,358

The Venue compact SUV has certainly been delivering on its promises for Hyundai as it posted 8,469 units last month and in comparison with the same period in 2019, 527 more units were recorded. The Aura compact sedan plays second fiddle to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the sub-four-metre space and it posted 3,682 units last month.

The Santro hatchback is the most affordable Hyundai on sale in India currently and it recorded 3,034 units in September 2020. The segment where Verna lies has seen drastic sales drop in recent years due to the rise in fame of compact and mid-size SUVs. The Korean sedan managed to garner only 2,228 units last month.

The Tucson premium SUV received a facelift a few months ago and it posted only 85 units. It will be interesting to see when the next-gen comes to India as it has a radically different design and interior in comparison. The second largest carmaker sold 29 units of the electrified Kona last month while Elantra managed 24 units.