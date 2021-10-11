Hyundai Sep 2021 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, i20, i10, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai posted 34.2 per cent YoY de-growth in the month of September 2021 as 8,193 units were recorded against 12,325 units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished in the second position in the overall passenger vehicle sales charts behind Maruti Suzuki with a cumulative domestic tally of 33,087 units as against 50,313 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 34.2 per cent. It garnered a market share of 17.8 per cent as the volumes were down due to the semiconductor shortage across the board.

Compared to the previous month of August 2021 with 46,866 units, Hyundai recorded a massive MoM de-growth of 29.4 per cent. The Creta was the most sold Hyundai model last month as 8,193 units were registered against 12,325 units in September 2020 with a negative sales decline of 34 per cent.

The Venue compact SUV finished in the second position and it trailed Tata Nexon to be the second most sold model in its segment. It garnered 7,924 units last month as against 8,469 units during the same period in 2020 with a decline of 6 per cent. The Venue competes against Nexon, Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Magnite, Kiger, WR-V and XUV300.

Hyundai Cars (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Creta (-34%) 8,193 12,325 2. Venue (-6%) 7,924 8,469 3. i20 (-48%) 5,153 9,852 4. Grand i10 Nios (-60%) 4,168 10,385 5. Aura (-26%) 2,862 3,882 6. Alcazar 1,929 – 7. Santro (-41%) 1,798 3,034 8. Verna (-61%) 879 2,228 9. Tucson (64%) 139 85 10. Elantra (71%) 41 24 11. Kona (-97%) 1 29

The i20 premium hatchback was the third most sold Hyundai model in September 2021 as 5,153 units were recorded against 9,852 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive de-growth of 48 per cent. The Grand i10 Nios slotted in at fourth with 4,168 units as against 10,385 units with a 60 per cent YoY volume drop.

The Aura compact sedan ended up fifth with 2,862 units as against 3,882 units in September 2020 with a 26 per cent drop in sales numbers. The Hyundai Alcazar finished in the sixth position and it has been well received in the midsize SUV segment. Last month, 1,929 units were recorded as it outsold the entry-level Santro by 131 units.

The Verna midsize sedan finished in the eighth position with 879 units as against 2,228 units in September 2020 with a 61 per cent drop in volumes. The Tucson garnered only 139 units to end up ninth ahead of Elantra and Kona. The electric SUV will have its facelift introduced next year and its Kia e-Niro cousin could also arrive in 2022.