Hyundai Sep 2019 Vs Sep 2018 Discounts – Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta, Verna

Hyundai is using the festive season to full effect by offering huge discounts across its range

Despite the drastic sales slowdown encountered by the Indian auto industry, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) appears to have somewhat averted the damage against rivals at least in the sales table. Nevertheless, the South Korean brand is offering big customers to lure in customers during the generally auspicious festive season.

Here we have compared the discounts in September 2018 against this month to show you how attractive they are currently. The Grand i10 is sold with up to Rs. 90,000 discounts in September 2019 as against Rs. 70,000 during the same month last year.

The Xcent, on the other hand, can be had with Rs. 90,000 discounts as against Rs. 85,000 during September 2018. The Sportz and above variants of the Elite i20 can now be bought with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, but during the same month last year, it was offered only with Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.

The C-segment for sedans has seen a massive drop in sales in recent times and thus the Verna comes with up to Rs. 50,000 discounts this month as against Rs. 20,000 for insurance and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in September 2018.

Hyundai’s successfully running Creta set new standards last year as it was immovable from its leading status in the mid-size SUV space. With nearly no offers last September, the five-seater is now sold with up to Rs. 50,000 discounts as it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle and let alone the immense pressure from new rivals such as Kia Seltos.

As we move up Hyundai’s domestic lineup, the discounts have increased by a big margin. The Elantra executive sedan will be receiving a facelift soon and is now sold with up to Rs. 2 lakh discounts.

Model September 2018 Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus September 2019 Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus Hyundai Santro NA Rs. 15,000 + rs. 20,000 Hyundai Grand I10 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 60,000 + rs. 30,000 Hyundai Xcent Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 45,000 Rs. 60,000 + rs. 30,000 Hyundai Elite I20 (Era + Magna+) Rs. 30,000 (Exchange Bonus) Nil + Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Elite I20 (Sportz+ & Above) Rs. 30,000 (Exchange Bonus) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Verna Rs. 20,000 (Insurance Benefit ) + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Creta (P&D) 1.6 Variants Only Nil Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Elantra 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 1,25,000 + Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Tucson 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 1,25,000 + Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Eon Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 10,000 Discontinued

In contrast, it was offered with Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and first-year free insurance last September. The Tucson falls under the same bracket with similar discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh this month as opposed to lesser benefits granted in September 2018.