Hyundai Santro Sales Dropped To Just 1,900 Units In Feb 2021

Hyundai Santro posted a YoY de-growth of 49 per cent in February 2021 as 2,128 units were recorded last month against 4,200 units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the BS6 compliant Santro back in April 2020 across four variants with the top-spec trim boasting CNG specification. The nameplate did have a decent start on its return to the domestic market back in late 2018 as it outsold main competitors like the Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid quite a few times.

However, it could not sustain the momentum created and is evident with its sales numbers in recent times. The South Korean auto major posted a healthy 29 per cent sales growth in February 2021 as 51,600 units were sold against 40,010 units during the same period in 2020. Amongst the volume sellers, the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Santro recorded YoY decline.

While the Grand i10 Nios’ drop was only 1 per cent and the Aura at 13 per cent, the Santro’s sales tally suffered a huge Year-on-Year de-growth of 49 per cent, as 2,128 units were recorded against 4,200 units during the corresponding month in 2020. Compared to the previous month of January 2021, the small hatch registered 4 per cent sales drop.

With the increase in competition and more value for money offerings in the entry-level space, Hyundai Santro’s sales numbers have taken a hit. With the compact SUV segment being the preferred choice for customers, manufacturers like Renault and Nissan have dug deep and positioned their products highly aggressively to lure in more buyers as well.

Currently, the Hyundai Santro is priced between Rs. 4.68 lakh and Rs. 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and it derives power from a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission as an option.

Using the same engine, the factory-fitted CNG kit produces 58 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 84 Nm at 4,500 rpm and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission only. Some of the key features in the Santro are dual-tone interior theme, a touchscreen infotainment system, ABS with EBD, rear AC vents, reverse parking sensor, etc.