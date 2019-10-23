Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs. 5.16 Lakh

Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition is sold in Sportz MT and AMT variants with exterior and interior enhancements

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Anniversary Edition of the Santro hatchback. The entry-level model was revived late last year as the highly popular nameplate made a comeback after years of absence in the domestic market. It has been well-received among customers and to celebrate its first anniversary the special edition has now been officially launched.

The largest exporter of passengers cars in the country is selling the limited edition in two different variants namely the Sportz MT and Sportz AMT. Both are being offered in either Aqua Teal or Polar White colour schemes. The Santro moniker was brought back into the market as part of its twentieth-year celebration.

The Santro really put Hyundai on the map as it managed to break into the mass market based volume segments dominated by Maruti Suzuki. It led to the South Korean auto major expanding its reach in the country and iterated itself as the second largest car producing company in India, which it has maintained over the years.

Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited commented that the Anniversary Edition of Santro with various new features enhances the customer experience and happiness further. The Santro is called as the “Masterpiece product” for budget-based Indian families and it has been performing decently in its first year of making a comeback.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, the Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition gets exterior and interior updates. On the outside, it features sporty black painted door handles and gunmetal grey coloured wheel covers to elevate its visual stance. As for the cabin, it has an Interior Colour Pack with black theme and Aqua teal inserts.

Other highlights include front side air conditioning vents with teal inserts, alongside new seat fabric based on Santro Standard Pack seats. It also packs new accessories such as Anniversary Edition emblem, rear chrome garnish, side moulding and glossy black roof rails.

The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 5.16 lakh and Rs. 5.74 lakh for the Sportz MT and Sportz AMT variants respectively (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).