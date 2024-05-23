Hyundai Samarth Program Distributes 72 Cutting Edge Assistive Devices

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has pledged to distribute a total of 684 assistive devices over the next three years, encompassing a wide range of innovations

Today marked a significant milestone as Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) hosted its inaugural ‘Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave’ as part of the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ social initiative. This event underscored the company’s commitment to utilizing technology for empowerment. In collaboration with its NGO partner, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, HMIL distributed 72 cutting-edge assistive devices, marking a profound step towards fostering a more inclusive society for individuals with disabilities.

This initiative represents a notable achievement in their joint effort to create a more inclusive society. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has pledged to distribute a total of 684 assistive devices over the next three years, encompassing a wide range of innovations such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, digital kits for the visually impaired, bionic limbs, and various other assistive devices.

These technologically advanced assistive devices are designed to enhance mobility, vision, hearing, and communication capabilities for the recipients. Throughout the day-long conclave, pivotal discussions took place on topics including enabling inclusion through assistive devices, addressing challenges related to disability in India, and investing in assistive technologies for para sports.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, commented, “Hyundai Motor India is proud to spearhead the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, which reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for the empowerment of individuals with disabilities. At Hyundai Motor India, we don’t just make cars but also believe in empowering society.”

In addition to its dedication to assistive devices, HMIL ensures that its physical business locations are accessible to people with disabilities. Collaborating with MOBIS, the company is developing and introducing swivel seats and accessories to enhance the accessibility and user-friendliness of its vehicles.

Furthermore, under the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, HMIF and Samarthanam will establish a program using blind cricket as a platform to facilitate the physical and social development of visually impaired individuals in India. This program will support visually impaired cricketers through various training camps and international bilateral series, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent on bigger platforms.