Hyundai Sales Up By 263% In May 2021 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Aura

Hyundai registered a cumulative domestic tally of 25,001 units in May 2021 as against 6,883 units during the same period last year with 263 per cent growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially announced the sales data for the month of May 2021 as 25,001 units were recorded against 6,883 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year volume growth of 263 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of April 2021, Hyundai recorded 49,002 units with 49 per cent negative sales growth.

The second-largest carmaker in the country posted a market share of 24.2 per cent last month while it stood at 18.8 per cent during the corresponding month in 2020. The automakers across the industry posted positive YoY sales growth barring Toyota but the massive MoM sales decline really shows the exact scenario the sector has been reeling with over the last three months.

The largest exporter of passenger cars in the country shipped a total of 5,702 units in May 2021 as against 5,700 units during the same period twelve months ago with near flat growth. Cumulatively, Hyundai registered 30,703 units last month as against 12,583 units in May 2020 and the volumes are expected to improve in the second half of the year.



The return of the health crisis did put the brakes on retail sales and production while the semiconductor shortage issue only aggravates the current scenario. Nevertheless, the car manufacturers are bracing to make a strong comeback as a host of new launches are in the pipeline. Hyundai will look to grab the spotlight with the incoming Alcazar.

The three-row SUV is based on the Creta but with a number of changes including a longer wheelbase. It will help in the Alcazar offering better interior room especially for the third-row occupants and it will compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 500 in an expansive range with two engine options.

The Hyundai Alcazar derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine found in the Elantra producing a maximum power output of 159 PS while the 1.5-litre four-pot U2 diesel mill from the Creta delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be part of the package.