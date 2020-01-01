Hyundai Dec 2019 Sales Drop By 9.9% As Creta Sales Fall, Kia Seltos Effect?

Hyundai sold a total of 6,91,460 Units in CY2019 as against 7,10,012 units with 2.6 per cent YoY sales decline

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has sold a total of 6,91,460 Units in the Calendar Year 2019 and it includes the domestic volume figures of 5,10,260 units over the last twelve months. The South Korean auto major has reiterated its strong showing in the export space as it was the largest exporter of passenger cars from India last year.

The company shipped a total of 1,81,200 units. The domestic YoY numbers fell by 7.2 per cent as Hyundai sold 5,50,002 units during the twelve-month period in 2018 while the exports increased by 13.2 per cent. Cumulatively, Hyundai endured a decent Calendar Year 2019 with Year-on-Year decline of just 2.6 per cent.

In December 2019, the domestic sales stood at 37,953 units with 9.8 per cent drop while the exports saw a drop of just over 10 per cent with 12,182 units. The company suffered 9.9 per cent YoY sales decrease in the last month of the year as 50,135 units were sold against 55,638 units in December 2018.

Hyundai Dec 2019 Sales:

Dec 2018 Dec 2019 % Change Domestic: 42,093 37,953 -9.8 Exports: 13,545 12,182 -10.06 Cumulative: 55,638 50,135 – 9.9

This could be due to the slowing sales of Creta as the arrival of the second-generation SUV is expected in the coming months – debut mostly at the 2020 Auto Expo. Despite the Indian automotive industry struggled throughout 2019 due to the sales slowdown hampering the progress, Hyundai introduced four new models in different segments.

Chief among which is the Venue compact SUV that garnered tremendous attention from the customers. The Venue managed to do something no other five-seater sub-four-metre SUV did as it got past Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in its prime in monthly sales tally. The competition between them is currently on a sky-high and they will exchange blows and trade places into the new year undoubtedly in sales charts.

The bookings for the Venue have also crossed one lakh units and it was introduced just over seven months ago. The third-generation Grand i10 Nios has also helped to elevate the brand’s sales numbers since its debut in August 2019.

Moreover, the Kona Electric became the first electric SUV to enter the domestic market with 452 km range on a single charge. Hyundai will upgrade its petrol and diesel engines to meet BSVI emission standards across different segments before the deadline. The Aura compact sedan replacing Xcent will enter the market this month.