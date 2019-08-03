Hyundai Sales Decline By 10% In July 2019 As Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20 Sales Dropped

Hyundai India has registered a negative growth of 10 percent in the month of July 2019, among the slowest in the market

Hyundai Motor Company, the second-largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki is among a handful of brands that has managed to keep the domestic manufacturing industry’s slump at bay. While Hyundai registered a negative 10 per cent growth, it was only among a handful of brands to record around 10 percent de-growth, a big thing to achieve considering the downfall in the industry.

While the whole industry recorded a 30 percent dip, many old-timers and big brands faced a sales slump as high as 50 percent. Hyundai, on the other hand, had a 10.3 percent dip in sales by selling 39,010 units in July 2019 as compared to 43,481 units in the same month last year. If compared with June 2019 sales, the dip is even less with 7.1 percent decline as Hyundai sold 42,007 units in June.

All the best-selling Hyundai cars like Grand i10, Creta and Elite i20 faced a decline in sales. On the other hand, the newly launched Hyundai Venue turned out to be a ray of hope for the South Korean automakers, becoming one of the most-sold SUVs in India, sitting at the top with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

While the official numbers are not out, Hyundai Venue has most probably replaced the Brezza to become the most sold compact SUV in India. The popular SUV garnered more than 8000 sales in June, almost outselling the Vitara Brezza, with only a few 100 units difference between the two.

The Hyundai Venue, which is India’s first connected car has received more than 50,000 bookings till now and Hyundai has already delivered more than 20,000 units of those. Hyundai will also be launching the new Grand i10 hatchback in the coming days followed by the updated Elantra and then the all-new Creta and the third-gen Elite i20 will also enter India by 2020 Auto Expo.