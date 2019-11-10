Hyundai Sales Analysis For October 2019 – i20, i10, Venue, Creta In Top 5

In October 2019, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) showed a definite improvement in its sales performance, with Santro, Verna and Elite i20 being the biggest gainers on MoM basis

The arrival of the festive season has finally helped many Indian carmakers breath a sigh of relief, with the demand for new cars finally picking up after months of slowdown. The increase in sales has been witnessed by most companies, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest carmaker by volume and the biggest exporter.

Among a host of cars that the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean carmaker sells in India, it’s the trio of Santro, Verna and Elite i20 that have shown biggest improvement in demand last month. Here’s our model-wise sales analysis –

Hyundai Creta Oct 2019 Sales:

The erstwhile top-seller in its segment, which has seen a dip in demand due to advent of Kia Seltos, sold 7,269 units in October 2019. This is a 9.5 per cent increase over 6,641 units sold in September 2019. However, the small SUV marked a de-growth of 37.9 per cent on the YoY basis.

Hyundai Elantra Oct 2019 Sales:

The D1-segment sedan in the carmaker’s lineup recently received a pretty comprehensive facelift, which brings in many new styling elements and a set of additional features. In spite of the update, the three-box model has failed to post a respectable sales figure during this year’s Diwali season.

Last month, only 59 units of the Elantra were sold, which is a massive 37.2 per cent drop from 94 units sold in September 2019. The car even suffered on YoY basis as it marked a de-growth of 48.7 per cent.

Hyundai Elite i20 Oct 2019 Sales:

The Maruti Baleno rival from Hyundai Motor India Ltd put on a decent show last month with a total sale of 14,468 units, which is a 44.8 per cent improvement over 10,141 units sold in September 2019. It also marks a 10.5 per cent increment in sales on YoY basis. The Elite i20 will be replaced by the third-gen i20 next year, which is likely to help HMIL finally outclass the Baleno.

Hyundai Grand i10 Oct 2019 Sales:

The recently launched Grand i10 Nios, which has been available alongside the Grand i10 (second-gen), has managed to mark a MoM sales growth of 5.5 per cent in October 2019. Last month, the duo sold 9,873 copies, up from 9,358 units sold in September 2019. However, the YoY sales numbers suffered a decline of 16.5 per cent.

Hyundai Kona Oct 2019 Sales:

The Hyundai Kona is a premium electric SUV that has found decent traction in the market. Last month, it sold 50 copies, which marks a 6.4 per cent increase from 47 units sold in September 2019.

Model October 2019 Sales September 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai I20 Elite 14,683 10,141 2. Hyundai I10 Grand 9,872 9,358 3. Hyundai Venue 8,576 7,942 4. Hyundai Creta 7,269 6,641 5. Hyundai Santro 5,855 3,502 6. Hyundai Verna 2,174 1,738 7. Hyundai Xcent 1,388 1,164 8. Hyundai Tucson 83 78 9. Hyundai Elantra 59 94 10. Hyundai Kona 50 47

DataSource : AutoPunditz

Hyundai Santro Oct 2019 Sales:

While the second-generation Hyundai Santro has pretty much failed to take on the Maruti Wagon R, its sales performance has seen some improvement last month. In October 2019, the tallboy hatchback sold 5,855 units, which marked 67.2 per cent increase from 3,502 units sold in September 2019. However, YoY sales figures show a de-growth of 31.4 per cent.

Hyundai Tucson Oct 2019 Sales:

The most premium SUV in the carmaker’s lineup has registered a sale of 83 units in October 2019, which is a 6.4 growth from 78 units sold in September 2019. On YoY basis, however, the SUV has seen a decline of 7.8 per cent.

Hyundai Venue Oct 2019 Sales:

The sub-4-metre SUV from Hyundai Motor India Ltd has clocked sales figure of 8,576 units in October 2019, which is an 8 per cent growth over 7,942 units sold in September 2019. The Venue is expected to continue eating into the sales of the top-selling Maruti Vitara Brezza in the long run.

Hyundai Verna Oct 2019 Sales:

The Honda City and Maruti Ciaz rival from HMIL sold 2,174 copies in October 2019, up by 25.1 per cent from 1,738 units sold in September this year. However, the sedan suffered a 34.1 per drop drop in its popularity on YoY basis.

Hyundai Xcent Oct 2019 Sales:

The second-gen i10-derived sedan that locks horns with Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze has sold 1,388 units in October 2019. This translate into a 19.2 per cent growth on MoM basis from 1,164 units in September 2019. On YoY basis, however, the compact sedan registered a de-growth of 55.8 per cent.