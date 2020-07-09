Hyundai Releases Official Teaser Images For Elantra N Line

Hyundai Elantra N Line will be the performance version of the seventh-generation Elantra, known as Hyundai Avante in South Korea

Hyundai has dropped a few official teaser images for the upcoming Hyundai Elantra N-line, (or i30 sedan N-line). It is based on the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra. For this new variant, the company will add sportier touches to the design and offer better performance as well.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-line has a gigantic cascading grille at the front, with ‘N line’ badging on it. It also gets wraparound projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The front bumper gets side air vents with arrowhead-design elements. There is also a small lip-spoiler under the bumper. The side profile features a brilliant 18-inch, dual-tone, five-spoke alloy wheels.

At the rear, we see a spoiler integrated on the boot lid. The taillight has a brilliant single-piece design extending end-to-end. The rear bumper gets a faux diffuser treatment, for improved aesthetics. The car also features dual exhaust pipes, which look great and lend this car a sporty aura. We also suspect that Hyundai might lower the car by a few inches compared the regular Elantra, to aid handling.

In-line with the other N-line Hyundai cars, there will be plenty of red accents on the exterior as well as the interior. The interior design will be the same as the Elantra facelift (Hyundai Avante). It will feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The AC vents are neatly integrated into the horizontal line running across the dashboard.

There is no confirmation on the powertrain of the new Hyundai Elantra N-line. A few sources claim that it will be powered by a 1.6-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine, the same as the i30 N-line. This motor is capable of generating 203 PS and 265 Nm of maximum power and peak torque, respectively. It will come paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In India, the sixth-generation Hyundai Elantra continues to retail. The launch of the seventh-generation model is expected to happen in the second half of 2021. The launch of the N-Line version seems unlikely though, as performance-oriented cars usually don’t sell well in our market. That said, it would have been interesting to see Hyundai bring a few of its ‘N’ or ‘N Line’ cars to India, purely for the enthusiasts.