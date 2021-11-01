Hyundai Registers 35% Drop In Oct – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Verna, Santro

Hyundai Motor India’s domestic sales figure touched the 37,021-unit mark in October 2021, which translates to a 35 per cent YoY sales decline

Hyundai has announced its wholesale figures for October 2021 in the Indian market. The manufacturer managed to sell a total of 37,021 vehicles in our country last month. This is a massive 35 per cent sales drop on a Year-on-Year basis, with 56,605 units sold back in October 2020.

In September 2021, the carmaker had sold just 33,087 vehicles in our market, which results in a nearly 12 per cent sales growth on a Month-on-Month basis in October 2021. Also, Hyundai’s market share has dropped by 2.7 per cent, from 17.6 per cent in October 2020 down to 15.0 per cent last month.

The global semiconductor shortage was perhaps the biggest reason for the South Korean manufacturer’s underwhelming performance in the Indian market. Due to parts shortage, Hyundai had to limit the production of vehicles, which has also created a backlog of pending orders. Similar problems are also being faced by other automakers, not just in India, but around the globe.

Hyundai launched two new models in India this year – Alcazar and i20 N Line. The former is a long-wheelbase/three-row version of the Creta SUV, while the latter is a performance version of the i20 hatchback. Although the anticipation for both was quite high, these new vehicles did not help the manufacturer post high sales numbers.

As for Hyundai’s best-selling model – Creta – the waiting period continues to increase as orders keep piling up, reaching up to 10 months in select cities across India! The manufacturer had previously revealed that the demand for the Creta in India is about three times the production capacity. With production limitations in recent times, the strong demand has caused the number of pending orders to further increase.

Hyundai is planning to introduce a brand-new MPV in the Indian market, likely some time during the next year. This upcoming MPV will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with Kia’s forthcoming MPV (codenamed KY), which is slated to launch in early-2022. Also, the Creta facelift is slated to be unveiled this month at the 2021 GIIAS, and the updated SUV is expected to arrive in India in late-2022 or early-2023.