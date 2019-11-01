Hyundai Sales Declined By 3.8% In Oct 2019 As Creta, Verna Sales Fall

Hyundai garnered 50,000 units in October 2019 and when compared to the same month in 2018 with 52,001 units, a YoY decline of 3.8 per cent was registered

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sold a total of around 50,000 units in the month of October 2019 and continues to be in the second position behind Maruti Suzuki in the domestic sales charts. The South Korean auto major managed to garner more than 31,500 units compared to the third-placed Mahindra.

While Maruti Suzuki posted an encouraging tally that resulted in 4.5 per cent YoY sales increase, same couldn’t be said for Hyundai. During the same month in 2018, Hyundai registered 52,001 units and it led to YoY de-growth of 3.8 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of September 2019, Hyundai saw 22.8 per cent Month-on-Month volume increase as only 40,705 units were retailed.

Just as other mainstream brands, Hyundai was offering good discount deals and benefits throughout the last couple of months. But, it reflected on the sales tally only last month as Hyundai endured another decent showing. Hyundai averted damage compared to other brands as the arrival of Venue and Grand i10 Nios did play their part in recording good numbers.

Despite being late to the segment, Hyundai introduced the Venue with several segment first features including Blue Link connectivity. The Venue rose to the top of the compact SUV segment’s sales charts in no time and outnumbered the long lasting Maruti Suzuki before losing its crown to the same model in September 2019.

The five-seater would have had an integral role in Hyundai securing 50,000 units last month as the individual numbers are eagerly awaited. The Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, has performed well since going on sale in August 2019. Hyundai announced last month that the Venue had crossed 42,000 sales mark while the bookings stood at more than 75,000.

It might have gone past the 50,000 milestone or gotten close to it. The Grand i10 Nios is a big departure from the previous model with evolutionary exterior and interior changes making it more premium than before. The Maruti Suzuki Swift rival boasts features like LED DRLs, projector headlamps and fog lamps, a large touchscreen infotainment system and so on.