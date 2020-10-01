Hyundai Registers 23.6% Growth In September Courtesy Of Venue & Creta

Hyundai continued to be in second position in the overall manufacturers’ standings for the month of September 2020 as 50,313 units were sold

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released a press statement revealing the sales numbers for the month of September 2020. Domestically, the second largest carmaker in the country registered a total of 50,313 units while shipping 9,600 units from its production facility in Tamil Nadu to foreign countries.

The combined sales numbers stood at 59,913 units last month. When compared to the same month in 2019, the South Korean auto major recorded nearly 10,000 units more leading to a Year-on-Year volume increase of 23.6 per cent. In August 2020, Hyundai garnered 45,809 units leading to a volume jump of 10 per cent.

The exports were down though as Hyundai shipped around 17,000 units in September 2019 and it lead to a drop of 43.5 per cent. Combining the domestic sales and exports, Hyundai managed to post 59,913 units in September 2020 as against 57,705 units during the corresponding period last year with 3.8 per cent sales growth.

Hyundai continued to maintain its second position in the overall sales tally for the month of September 2020 ahead of Tata Motors, Kia and Mahindra. Its market share was around 17.1 per cent last month as against 18.3 per cent in September 2019 with a drop of 1.2 per cent. The brand believes that the coming festive season will drive the market onto a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments.

The company has been on a launch spree since the beginning of this year as the month of January saw Aura compact sedan entering the domestic scenes to replace the Xcent. The long-awaited second generation Creta went on sale in March 2020 while the Tucson and Verna had also gained respective facelifts with notable changes.

The Venue compact SUV and new-gen Creta are driving growth for Hyundai and their consistent sales numbers are expected to further improve in the remaining months of the year as they lead their respective segments. The third generation Elite i20 premium hatchback will more likely launch towards the end of 2020 to further strengthen the brand’s domestic lineup. It will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz.