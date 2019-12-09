Hyundai Registers 2% Growth In November 2019, Thanks To Venue

Last month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest carmaker by volume sold a total of 44,600 vehicles, thereby marking a 2 per cent increment on YoY basis

While a prolonged sales slowdown has gripped the entire Indian auto industry in its strong clutches, the recent festive season has helped some carmakers breath a sigh of relief due to improved sales performance. One such carmaker is Hyundai, which has sold 44,600 vehicles last month. While not substantial, the carmaker has managed to mark a YoY growth of 2 per cent when compared to 43,709 units sold in November 2018.

The decent sales performance comes at the back of the strong popularity of the recently launched Venue. Even the Grand i10 Nios, which was the last launch from the carmaker, has managed to quickly establish itself in the market.

Commenting on the November sales performance, Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Hyundai registered a cumulative growth of 7.2% with 60,500 units in November 2019, on account of improved demand in the domestic and export markets. Despite ongoing market challenges, HMIL showcased good performance by GRAND i10, NIOS, VENUE, CRETA and ELITE i20.”

The carmaker, which has been the largest car exporter in the country ever since its inception, shipped 15,900 units abroad in November 2019. With this, the company’s cumulative sales stood at 60,500 units. This has led to YoY growth of 25.2 per cent if you compare the export figure for the last month with 12,702 exports in November 2018.

Cumulatively, the company has registered a growth of 7.2 per cent as net sales rose from 56,411 units in November 2018 to 60,500 units in the previous month. After the successful launch of the Venue, Kona Electric and Grand i10 Nios in 2019, the carmaker is now working on the introducing the Aura and the next-gen Creta in India.

The former is a sub-4-metre version of the Grand i10 Nios, while the latter will be introduced early next year in a bid to revitalize the sales performance of the Creta moniker.