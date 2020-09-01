Hyundai Records Nearly 20% Sales Growth In August; Thanks To New Creta

Hyundai garnered a total of 45,809 units in August 2020 as against 38,205 units during the same period in 2019

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree this year as the all-new Aura compact sedan was followed by a host of new offerings such as the second generation Creta, and updated versions of the Tucson and Verna. In the coming weeks, Hyundai is expected to introduce the third generation Elite i20 as well to strengthen its domestic lineup.

The second largest car manufacturer in the country endured difficult times courtesy of the health crisis. However, it has steadily been recovering as evident from the sales charts. The South Korean auto major posted a total of 45,809 units in August 2020 as against 38,205 units during the corresponding period last year with Year-on-Year positive sales growth of 19.9 per cent.

The company also exported 6,800 units last month as against 17,800 units in August 2019. The cumulative domestic sales numbers and exports stood at just over 56,000 units. The new-gen Creta has been certainly making a huge impact for Hyundai against its main rival Kia Seltos. Towards the closure of July, Hyundai received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta.



In just four months, Hyundai delivered more than 20,000 units of the Creta across India. The contribution of the diesel variants in the total reservation for Creta has increased to 60 per cent as well. Hyundai’s iMT equipped Venue will more likely help in gaining more volumes too. However, it will face a stern competition from the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Both the Venue and Sonet have several commonalities as they use the same powertrain lineup. The Creta derives power from three BSVI compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The smaller petrol unit delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm while the 1.5-litre petrol kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm and the diesel at 115 PS and 250 Nm.



It features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, wireless charging facility and so on in an expansive range. It will be interesting to see how the brand performs in the coming months as the festive season is fast approaching.