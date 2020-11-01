Hyundai Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India In Oct 2020

Hyundai posted 56,606 units in October 2020 as against 50,010 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 13.2 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced its domestic sales numbers for the month of October 2020. Over the last four months, the auto sector has been showing progress in an encouraging fashion and while we are still on a road to recovery, the commitment shown by the carmakers has been nothing short of extraordinary.

To capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist among consumers during the festive season, automobile manufacturers are offering attractive discount deals and benefit schemes amidst launching new variants of their popular models and expanding the trim levels to cater to the needs of the buyers.

HMIL, the second largest carmaker in the country and a primary exporter of cars, has achieved a new feat last month as it recorded its highest ever domestic sales tally of 56,606 units. The South Korean brand has also exported 12,230 units – adding up to the cumulative sales that rises to a highly appreciable 68,835 units.

HMIL sales (YoY%) Oct 2019 Oct 2020 Domestic (13.2) 50,010 56,606 Exports (-10.1) 13,600 12,230 Cumulative (8.2) 63,610 68,835

Previously, the highest sales in a month endured by Hyundai was 52,001 units back in October 2018. Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our Super Performer Brands – all new CRETA, VERNA, VENUE, AURA, and NIOS, achieving landmark sales of 56 605units in the month of October 2020 with a growth of 13.2% over Oct’19″

The company sold a total of 50,010 units in October 2019 and in comparison, it registered 13.2 per cent YoY volume increase. However, the exports were down by 10.1 per cent. Cumulatively, Hyundai managed to record 8.2 per cent volume increase last time out and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming months as well.

Hyundai is expected to post higher sales on the back of the impending launch of the new generation i20. Competing against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz, the third-gen i20 gets a thoroughly upgraded exterior and a brand new interior loaded with upmarket features. It will be offered with three engine options.