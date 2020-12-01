Hyundai Records 9 Per Cent Sales Growth In November 2020

Hyundai recorded a total of 48,800 units in November 2020 as against 44,600 units with YoY growth of 9 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a total of 48,800 units in the month of November 2020 as against 44,600 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 9 per cent. Following an auspicious festive season for the whole of the Indian automotive industry, many carmakers registered positive sales growth last month.

The largest exporter of passenger cars from India continued to be positioned second with a market share of 17 per cent while Maruti Suzuki comfortably led the way with 47.4 per cent market share. In October 2020, Hyundai swept a cumulative domestic tally of 56,605 units and in comparison, 14 per cent negative volume growth was seen. On MoM basis, all the car brands posted de-growth except MG Motor.

As a whole, the passenger car industry recorded 2,86,353 units last month as against 3,33,659 units during the same period the previous month with 14 per cent MoM DROP. However, compared to the corresponding month a year ago, a healthy 9 per cent growth was encountered. The South Korean auto major launched a number of new products over the last year or so.



The introduction of the third generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was followed a slew of new models earlier this year as the all-new Aura compact sedan, facelifted Tucson and Verna arrived with the major highlight being the second generation Creta in March and most recently the third-gen i20 premium hatchback. The Venue compact SUV also debuted last year and it plays a significant role in garnering volumes.

The presence of Venue and Creta has made Hyundai a major player in the UV space with just two volume-based SUVs while the i10 and i20 are responsible for regularly featuring Hyundai in the top ten monthly sales charts. The Creta got back to the top in the mid-size SUV segment since the debut of the new model as it comes with a redesigned exterior, a brand new interior and powertrain options.

The Venue is also offered in an extensive range with three engine and multiple transmission choices and it also features segment-first connective technologies courtesy of BlueLink. The strong impact of the new-gen i20 is expected to be seen in the coming months as the booking numbers are definitely soaring.