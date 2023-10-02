Hyundai Records 71,641 Unit Sales In Sep, Highest Ever Monthly Tally

The cumulative sales volume of Hyundai stood at 71,641 units in the month of September 2023 with a YoY growth of over 13 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever total sales of 71,641 units in the month of September 2023 in the domestic market. The cumulative volumes stood at 54,241 unit sales in the local market while the exports contributed to 17,400 units last month as the grand total led to the highest tally in a single month for the brand.

The South Korean auto major achieved this significant milestone in history courtesy of the good reception of its domestic models during the ongoing festive season. The second largest car producer in the country noted that the festive furore led to more than 9 per cent YoY volume growth locally last month and more importantly, the Exter played a big role.

The micro SUV made its market debut only a few months ago and it directly competes against Tata Punch. The five-seater is loaded with features right from the base variant and it derives power from a familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine. The Hyundai Exter derives design inspiration from the latest crop of Hyundai SUVs sold in India as well as abroad.

Speaking of the achievement, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: “Our strong SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai EXTER. SUVs now contribute to more than 65% of our domestic sales. The enduring love and admiration by Indian customers for Brand Hyundai is a reflection of the benchmark set by our products in terms of safety & feature integration.”

The Hyundai Exter contributed to more than 65 per cent of the domestic volumes. Besides the local sales leading to a growth of over 9 per cent, the exports posted a massive 28.87 per cent growth as 17,400 units were shipped against 13,501 units during the same period in 2022. Thus, the healthy grand total saw a surge of 13.35 per cent on YoY basis.

Hyundai operates with a robust network of 1,354 sales points and 1,533 service points across India and its portfolio comprises Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric and the flagship Ioniq 5. In early 2024, Hyundai will introduce the heavily updated Creta while the new-gen Verna made its debut earlier this year.