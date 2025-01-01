Hyundai Records 7.64 Lakh Units In 2024, Highest Yearly Domestic Sales

Hyundai has marked three consecutive years of record-breaking performance in 2024 with a total domestic tally of 7,64,119 units including exports

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has once again achieved its highest yearly domestic sales in CY 2024, marking three consecutive years of record-breaking performance. With an impressive 6,05,433 units sold domestically, HMIL continues to be a top draw in the Indian automotive industry. Total sales, including exports, reached 7,64,119 units for the calendar year.

In December 2024, the South Korean auto major recorded total sales of 55,078 units, comprising 42,208 domestic units and 12,870 exports. While domestic sales dipped slightly by 1.3 per cent compared to December 2023, exports saw a 6.1 per cent decline on a year-on-year basis. The Creta emerged as the top performer, achieving its best-ever annual domestic sales of 1,86,919 units in CY 2024.

This milestone helped HMIL secure its highest-ever SUV contribution to domestic sales at 67.6 per cent. CY 2024 also marked significant growth in HMIL’s CNG portfolio. The company introduced its Hy-CNG Duo (dual cylinder CNG) technology, which resonated well with buyers, leading to CNG vehicles contributing 13.1 per cent to domestic sales – a notable increase from 10.4 per cent in CY 2023.

Also Read: 4 New Hyundai Electric & Hybrid SUVs In India & Key Details

Hyundai’s export figures for CY 2024 totalled 1,58,686 units, indicating the company’s strong position as a global export hub, despite a slight decline from CY 2023.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, expressed optimism about the future: “Our focus on innovative technologies and customer-centric solutions has enabled us to sustain momentum despite industry challenges. The upcoming CRETA Electric is poised to strengthen our SUV leadership further, promising to redefine smart mobility in India.”

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Details

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Creta as well as the Alcazar in CY 2024 and they helped in improving the brand’s monthly sales numbers. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this month, the company will launch the electric version of the Creta and a host of new concepts could also grace the event. The Creta EV will compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra BE 6, etc in the competitive midsize electric SUV segment.