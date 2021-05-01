Hyundai Records 59,203 Unit Sales In April 2021 – Venue, Creta, i10, i20, Aura

Hyundai posted 49,002 units in April 2021 as against 52,600 units during the previous month with an MoM de-growth of 6.84 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the sales numbers for the month of April 2021 as a cumulative tally of 59,203 units was recorded. The domestic volumes of the second-largest carmaker in the country stood at 49,002 units while it shipped a total of 10,201 units last month, leading to the combined figures of 59,203 units.

With zero cars sold in April 2020 due to the health crisis and the auto industry was left numb due to the closure of factories and sales outlets, the volumes endured last month are incomparable on YoY basis. Speaking on the April 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said:

“As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has always been trying its best to give back to society in whichever way possible. Our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ inspires us to build a strong, healthy and sustainable ecosystem for society and communities. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected.”

With the country reeling under the rejuvenated health crisis, the sales numbers are expected to drop in the coming months. This could not have come at a worse time for the auto sector, or the economy as a whole, as India began progressing from last year’s woes in recent months. The brand recorded 64,621 units in March 2021.

It sold 52,600 units in the domestic market while 12,021 units were exported to international markets. In comparison, Hyundai registered a negative combined growth of 8.38 per cent when domestic and export sales are considered. When only the domestic volumes are taken into account, a 6.84 per cent MoM de-growth was seen.

Last month, Hyundai announced getting past one million cumulative sales milestone of SUVs produced at the Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu. The brand will strengthen its SUV portfolio further with the addition of the Alcazar seven-seater SUV based on the Creta in the coming weeks.

It will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations and has a longer wheelbase than the Creta to offer good room for the third-row occupants. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol developing 159 PS and a 1.5-litre diesel kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be made available.