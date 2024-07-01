Hyundai Records 50,000+ Unit Sales In June – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20

In the first half of CY2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 3,85,772 units, with SUVs making up 66 per cent of the domestic sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that it has registered total sales of 64,803 units in the month of June 2024. This includes 50,103 units sold domestically and 14,700 units exported. In the first half of CY2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 3,85,772 units, with SUVs making up 66 per cent of the domestic sales.

The second largest car producer in the country recorded a YoY positive volume increase of 5.68 per cent. Speaking on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We closed H1 of CY2024 with an overall sales growth of 5.68% Year-on-Year. SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66% of our domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA has been a key driver for Domestic H1 sales with 91,348 units sold, a growth of 11% over same period last year.”

The new Hyundai Creta has significantly contributed to Hyundai’s domestic sales in the first half of CY2024, with 91,348 units sold. This marks an 11 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. The facelifted Creta sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy as the exterior gets a host of revisions at the front as well as rear.

In addition, the interior has also received new features and technologies. The midsize SUV leader derives power from a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of producing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission choices are available.

In India, Hyundai sold 50,103 unit sales last month as against 50,001 units during the same period last year with a slight growth of 0.2 per cent on a YoY basis. In the export space, Hyundai posted 14,700 units against 15,600 units in June 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 5.77 per cent.

Cumulatively, 64,803 units were noted against 65,601 units with a YoY drop of 1.22 per cent. Hyundai’s range of SUVs including the Venue compact SUV, Exter micro SUV and Creta midsize SUV have been driving sales and the brand will expand into new segments soon as the Creta EV is slated to arrive in early 2025.