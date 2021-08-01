Hyundai Records 45.9% Growth In July 2021 – i20, Venue, Creta, Alcazar

Hyundai recorded 60,249 unit sales last month as against 41,300 units during the same period in June 2020 with 45.9 per cent growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released an official statement regarding its sales numbers for the recently concluded month of June 2021. The second-largest carmaker in the country posted 60,249 unit sales last month as against 41,300 units during the same period in June 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales surge of 45.9 per cent.

The domestic sales numbers stood at 48,042 units as against 38,200 units during the corresponding month last year with YoY positive volume growth of 25.8 per cent. On the export side, the largest exporter of passenger cars in the country over the years managed to ship 12,207 units to international markets last month.

This when compared to the same period last year with 3,100 units, HMIL registered a massive growth of 293.8 per cent. Speaking on the July 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,

“Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48 042 units in July backed by strong performance of our newly launched 6- and 7-seater SUV, “The Hyundai ALCAZAR” and our other segment defining products like CRETA, i20 and VENUE. A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the Passenger Vehicle Industry with the stabilization of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility.”

The South Korean auto major stated that the recently launched Alcazar has played a strong role in gaining volume alongside the regular top-sellers such as i20, Venue and Creta. The Creta mid-size SUV has long been the leader in its segment while the i20 and Grand i10 Nios have consistently driven volume sales for the brand in the sub-10 lakh space.

The Venue compact SUV takes advantage of its wide range as it is retailed in three engine options and multiple transmission choices and is one of the top-sellers in the sub-four-metre SUV class. The Alcazar is a three-row iteration of the Creta with an impressive list of standard features and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol producing 159 PS and 191 Nm and a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel delivering 115 PS and 250 Nm. As standard, six-speed manual and optional automatic transmissions are available.