Hyundai Records 21.6% Growth In CY2021 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Verna

Hyundai posted 6,35,413 units in CY2021 cumulatively as against 5,22,542 units with a YoY growth of 21.6 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released a press statement informing the sales numbers gathered in the Calendar Year 2021. The second-largest car producer in the country recorded a cumulative tally of 6,35,413 units last year with a YoY growth of 21.6 per cent as 5,22,542 units were registered during the same period in 2020.

In the domestic market alone, the South Korean auto major’s volumes stood at 5.05 lakhs with a healthy growth of 19.2 per cent despite the difficult times endured due to the chip shortage. Another encouraging sign was the healthy 31.8 per cent increase in Hyundai’s export tally as 1,30,380 units were shipped from its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the sales performance of in CY 2021, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has made efforts in 2021 to take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year.”

More specifically, Hyundai posted a domestic total volume of 5,05,033 units as against 4,23,642 units in the period between January and December 2020 with a surge of 19.2 per cent. On the export front, the brand recorded 1,30,380 units as against 98,900 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a volume jump of 31.8 per cent.

Thus, the cumulative sales stood at 6,35,413 units against 5,22,542 units with 21.6 per cent YoY growth. In the final month of CY2021, Hyundai posted 32,312 units as against 47,400 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 31.8 per cent. Hyundai shipped a total of 16,621 units last month as against 19,350 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 14.1 per cent.

A few weeks ago, Hyundai announced its intentions to launch a slew of electric vehicles including a mass-market focussed zero-emission SUV with hefty investments locally while the updated versions of Creta and Venue alongside the new generation Tucson is expected to debut in the due course of this calendar year to strengthen its domestic SUV portfolio.