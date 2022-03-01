Hyundai Records 14% Sales Drop In Feb – Venue, Creta, i10, i20, Alcazar

Hyundai posted a total of 53,159 unit sales in February 2022 as against 61,800 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY decline of 14 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released a statement revealing the sales data for the month of February 2022. The second-largest carmaker in the country posted a cumulative domestic tally of 53,159 unit sales last month as against 61,800 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 14 per cent.

In the domestic scene, the South Korean auto major’s sales were down by 14.6 per cent as 44,050 units were registered against 51,600 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago. On the export side, Hyundai shipped 9,109 units in the month of February 2022 as against 10,200 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 10.7 per cent.

Just like other car producers, Hyundai is facing headwinds due to the semiconductor shortage situation and it noted that the brand is working along with its partners to explore alternatives to handle the situation better and presumably reduce the waiting period. In addition, the company will more likely bring in new products along the course of this year to strengthen its portfolio.

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Venue compact SUV in the coming months in India. It could be followed by the heavily updated version of the Creta midsize SUV which is already on sale in Indonesia. The upcoming Venue and Creta will stick by the brand’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy taking plenty of inspiration from the global Tucson.

The Creta will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines while retaining their respective gearbox choices. However, the interior could gain a host of new features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in response to the growing competition in the segment.

The Tucson is also expected to get a major makeover this year as the new generation could arrive while the electric vehicle portfolio could be consolidated with the launch of the facelifted Kona Electric and the all-new Ioniq 5. The retro-themed Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP architecture and it could be brought into the country via CBU route.