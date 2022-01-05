Hyundai Price Hike January 2022 – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, i20, i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India has increased the prices of select cars in its range by up to a maximum of Rs. 22,000 in January 2022

With the start of the new year, carmakers are now increasing the prices of their vehicles. While the biggest reason for this is the increased cost of raw materials and transportation, it should be noted that raising car prices at the start of a year is a fairly common practice, and thus not at all surprising.

Hyundai Creta, the brand’s most popular vehicle, has seen a price hike of Rs. 7,000 across the range. As for the Venue, the price hike is up to Rs. 2,100 on the petrol version and up to Rs. 4,100 on the diesel version. The Alcazar’s prices have been increased by up to a maximum of Rs. 22,000.

Hyundai has hiked the prices of the i20 (and i20 N-Line) by up to a maximum of Rs. 6,800. The Grand i10 Nios and Aura have both seen an increase of up to Rs. 7,300. On the Santro, the price hike ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 17,400, depending on the chosen variant, while the Verna is now more expensive by up to Rs. 4,000.

Interestingly, Hyundai Tucson, Elantra, and Kona EV have been spared from the latest price hike. It should be noted that the Tucson SUV is expected to undergo a generation change soon in India, and the Kona EV facelift is also expected to make its way to our market sometime this year.

Other than that, the South Korean car giant has a few more models in the pipeline. The brand globally unveiled the Creta facelift a little while back, which will likely be introduced in the Indian market this year. The manufacturer is working on the Venue facelift and the next-generation Verna as well, both of which have been spotted testing in the manufacturer’s home country.

Hyundai cars latest prices – January 2021 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Model Price range Hyundai Santro Rs. 4.76 lakh to Rs. 6.44 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 5.28 lakh to Rs. 8.51 lakh Hyundai Aura Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.37 lakh Hyundai i20 Rs. 6.98 lakh to Rs. 11.47 lakh Hyundai i20 N-Line Rs. 9.84 lakh to Rs. 11.97 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs. 9.28 lakh to Rs. 15.36 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 11.87 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs. 10.23 lakh to Rs. 17.94 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh Hyundai Elantra Rs. 17.86 lakh to Rs. 21.13 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs. 22.69 lakh to Rs. 27.47 lakh Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 23.79 lakh to Rs. 23.97 lakh

Hyundai is developing a new micro-SUV as well, which will be a rival to Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the recently-launched Tata Punch. Internally codenamed ‘Ai3’, this upcoming model is expected to hit showroom floors in 2023. The brand has an entry-level EV in the making as well, which is expected to arrive by 2024.