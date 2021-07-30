Hyundai Premium MPV Spotted Testing; Could Be Named Stargazer

Hyundai Stargazer MPV could be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and its production will reportedly commence next year

The spy pictures of what appears to be a Hyundai MPV have come up on the interweb revealing some key details. The South Korean auto major has been spotted testing a camouflaged prototype in its homeland, internally codenamed KS and it could carry the production name Stargazer. It will likely enter production next year in Southeast Asian markets.

It will be interesting to see if the Hyundai Stargazer is bound for India and in the international markets, it will compete against Toyota Avanza, Mitsubishi Xpander, Suzuki Ertiga, Nissan Livina, Daihatsu Xenia and so on. It is no secret that the premium seven-seater MPV segment will see plenty of action in the coming years courtesy of new launches.

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia is also developing an MPV codenamed KY and it could be the new vehicle the company referred to as a new model that will be up for grabs in early 2022 in India. It is yet unknown whether the 4.5-metre long MPV will have any commonalities with the supposed Hyundai Stargazer and it will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.

Hyundai and Kia are enduring tremendous success in the mid-size SUV space and they could capitalise on the opportunity to seek family-based MPV buyers. The Hyundai Stargazer has vertically oriented LED tail lamps, a high-mounted stop lamp, large greenhouse to ensure a roomy cabin for the occupants, a slightly sloping roofline, a raked front windshield, a large trunk, etc.

The MPV could be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta to closely rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo if it arrives. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel delivering 115 PS and 250 Nm, and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol kicking out 140 PS and 242 Nm could be considered.

If the 1.5-litre petrol unit is deemed less powerful, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol used in the Alcazar and Elantra may come in handy. Both manual and automatic transmission options are possible and going with the latest crop of Hyundai models, the interior could boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, etc.