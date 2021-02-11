Hyundai Premium MPV Likely On The Horizon For India

Hyundai Custo is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 237 horsepower and 353 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed auto

The premium MPV from Hyundai, christened the Custo, was spotted undisguised in China in H2 2020 before going on sale. It is manufactured by Beijing Hyundai under a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and BAIC Motor. The first-ever MPV from Hyundai made in China derives design inspiration from the global Hyundai models.

The Hyundai Custo comes with a massive front radiator grille assembly with chrome inserts, a pair of sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, chromed out fog lamp housing, wide central air inlet at the lower portion of the bumper, and bonnet slanting downwards for better driver visibility.

On the sides, the seven-seater MPV comes with a large greenhouse encompassing heavily raked front windshield, and a long roofline with roof-mounted rear spoiler, sliding rear doors, prominent door handles, sporty alloy wheels, almost squared wheel arches, bodily cuts and creases, etc. The rear boasts of full-width LED tail lamps with HYUNDAI name written in a bold fashion and trunk with large opening.

The rear quarter glass is rather narrow for the MPV’s overall size. On the inside, the Hyundai Custo features a layered dashboard with minimal use of physical buttons as most of the actions are carried out in the vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink and other connectivity options. it also employs an all-digital drivers display and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

The light coloured body-hugging seats, adjustable headrests, sliding armrest in the centre stack, chrome and other upmarket trims are other highlights. As for the performance, the MPV uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 237 horsepower and 353 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It is yet unknown whether Hyundai will launch a premium MPV in the Indian market or not but it is one of the lucrative segments the South Korean brand does not have a contender in and it could target the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. We do expect the brand to step in along with Kia in the near future to make a sizeable impact.