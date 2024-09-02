Hyundai Posts 63,000+ Total Sales In August 2024 In India

Hyundai has recorded total sales of 63,175 units in August 2024; SUVs accounted for 66.8 per cent of the brand’s domestic sales in CY 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported total sales of 63,175 units in August 2024 with 49,525 units sold domestically and 13,650 units exported. For the year-to-date period from January to August 2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 5,13,510 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 2.06 per cent as the Creta and Venue continue to lead the sales charts.

The second largest car producer in the country has noted that its range of SUVs has accounted for 66.8 per cent of the total domestic sales in the existing calendar year. Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the heavily updated Creta with a brand new design sticking by the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy and an enhanced interior with the addition of new features.

It has been well received by customers. Commenting on the sales of HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited) in August 2024, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said,

“SUVs, led by models like CRETA, VENUE and EXTER remain a key growth driver for HMIL in 2024 with 66.8% contribution to domestic sales. We are soon going to launch the bold new 6 and 7-seater SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR and we are confident of strong festive season response to this new launch.”

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is all set to launch on September 9, 2024 in India and is largely influenced by the design of the existing Creta. The interior has gained new features as well. Some of the equipment highlights are a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a new dual-zone automatic climate control system with a touch-type AC control panel, Digital Key, etc.

It also comes with segment-first features such as 10 ambient sounds of nature, a magnetic pad on the driver’s console and a second-row wireless charger along with multiple language Ul support with 10 regional and 2 international languages, over 270 embedded VR commands, 70 BlueLink in-car connected features, two-tone black and brown interior theme and so on.