Hyundai Posts 51,000+ Sales, Higher Ever SUV Contribution In A Month

Hyundai recorded total sales of 64,201 units, which included 51,101 units sold in the domestic market in September 2024

In September 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 64,201 units, which included 51,101 units sold in the domestic market and 13,100 units exported. For the year-to-date (YTD) period from January to September 2024, HMIL’s total sales reached 5,77,711 units, underlining the brand’s strong market presence both locally and internationally.

In September, Hyundai introduced the new Hyundai Alcazar with six- and seven-seater configurations. Compared to the previous model, it gets a host of revisions inside and out and is in line with the latest Creta. It derives power from a 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine with multiple transmission choices.

Courtesy of other SUVs with the brand’s lineup like the Exter, Venue and Creta, HMIL secured its highest-ever monthly SUV contribution of 70 per cent to total sales. Hyundai also noted increasing consumer demand for CNG-powered vehicles, backed by the debut of the twin-cylinder technology-equipped Exter and Grand i10 Nios.

This resulted in the highest-ever CNG contribution of 13.8 per cent to September sales. Speaking on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “With the festive season kicking-in, we have introduced many new models and variants to meet customers aspirations, and our dealer touchpoints are fully geared up to delight customers with deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars in this auspicious period.”

Hyundai is currently planning to further strengthen its SUV portfolio in India. The updated Tucson, second-generation Venue and a brand new electric SUV based on the Creta are in the pipeline for next year. The Creta EV will likely go on sale in early 2025 and it could utilise an electric motor found in the base-spec Kona Electric.

Recent reports suggest that Hyundai is also working on a three-row SUV, which will slot above the Alcazar with a hybrid powertrain option. The second largest car producer in the country could also introduce new electric vehicles from its global range in the near future.