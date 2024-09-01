Hyundai Planning To Launch 3 New SUVs In India – New Details

India’s 2nd largest car manufacturer, Hyundai, is currently planning to launch 3 new SUVs next year in a bid to pull-in more customers and convert it into sales

Although it has not been made official, there is a global slowdown in terms of sales for almost every manufacturer and the YoY sales figures are proof of that. Hyundai’s sales figures in China and its home Korea have slightly dropped. This builds pressure on the upcoming models and its success is very critical especially in the Indian market.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV is still under development. This is an extremely important product for Hyundai and the electric Creta will be launched in India in 2025. Its exterior will most likely remain unchanged except for a few EV bits in order to differentiate from the ICE version. The platform is yet to be confirmed, and it may be a modified version of the ICE platform too.

The interior also is expected to remain the same with the dual screens (10.25-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrumentation), 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, climate control, wireless charger, etc. Level 2 ADAS will be introduced along with a host of other safety features.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV Caught Testing Again – New Details

The Creta EV may have both single and dual motor configurations and could deliver range of up to 500 km. The electric motor could be borrowed from the Kona. The Creta EV will have DC fast charging support, and it remains to be seen if there will be support for V2L and V2V charging. There is no word yet on the battery capacity.

Hyundai could price the Creta EV competitively, likely starting around 20 lakh, ex-showroom. Smart pricing will be critical, as the electric Creta will have to lock horns with rivals like the Curvv EV, Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 400.

Also Read: 5 Things To Know About The New Hyundai Bayon SUV

2. Hyundai Bayon-based Crossover

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is grabbing a lot of attention in the B-segment crossover space. Hyundai plans to join the game by launching a capable crossover SUV which will be based on the global spec ‘Bayon’. The Hyundai Bayon is basically a crossover based on the i20.

When launched in India, it will go against established rivals like the Fronx and Taisor. In Hyundai India’s portfolio, the Bayon-based crossover SUV will likely sit between the Venue and Creta, but closer to Venue in terms of pricing and powertrain options.

The Hyundai Bayon is supposedly underpinned by the new generation i20 platform and comes with a coupe-like roofline. The interior is similar to that of the i20, and the two models share a lot of components as well. In many global markets, the Bayon is seen as a replacement for the i20 Active. When launched in India, the new SUV will be a more affordable version of the Bayon without any sacrifice in the features and safety department.

3. Hyundai’s XUV700 rival

In the Rs 20-30 lakh segment, the Mahindra XUV 700 has very strong traction which seems to be increasing with all the offers and discounts that are being offered now. Hyundai reportedly has plans to launch a three-row SUV that will compete with the XUV700.

If the sources are to be believed, Hyundai could launch a localised version of the Tucson 7-seater extended wheelbase, at a much more affordable price, as the XUV rival. This particular model is already on sale in international markets like China. The Tucson Long Wheelbase (LWB) will be quite big and will have numerous resemblances with the outgoing Tucson.

Expected design highlights are a prominent grille, sleek LED headlamps, sculpted surfaces and sharp body lines. The vehicle will have large rear doors, more cabin room, bigger screens and a lot of tech. The India spec will most likely be powered by the familiar 2.0L diesel engine and Hyundai may launch a new 1.6L turbocharged petrol in case the need arises.