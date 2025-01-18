Hyundai Partners TVS To Unveil Last Mile Mobility Concepts – Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai has joined hands with TVS to develop electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers specifically for the Indian market as concepts have been unveiled

Hyundai has revealed its futuristic electric mobility concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi today. More surprisingly, the event also saw Hyundai’s potential collaboration with TVS Motor Company to develop electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers specifically for the Indian market as they are delving into new opportunities.

The second largest car producer in the country is focussing on developing practical solutions for last-mile connectivity. Both companies are exploring a partnership where Hyundai could provide design and engineering expertise while TVS may handle manufacturing and marketing. The Electric Three-Wheeler Concept boasts adjustable height for monsoon resilience with enhanced collision protection and angled windshield for better visibility.

Designed to navigate narrow streets with ease, it also incorporates practical features like a flat floor, extended wheelbase and large tyres for better ergonomics and stability. The three-wheeler is envisioned as more than just a passenger vehicle. Hyundai suggests it could serve multiple roles such as a logistics solution or even a rapid-response emergency vehicle.

Practical additions such as modular interiors, pegboard-style panels for flexibility and intuitive storage solutions and a foldable seat for wheelchair accessibility are also available. The “Aakaashi Blue” shade represents Indian aspirations according to the brand while heat-reducing materials and water-resistant interiors cater to India’s climatic conditions.

Hyundai and TVS plan to assess the feasibility of these projects before moving to production. The collaboration could mark a significant step in expanding India’s urban mobility solutions with sustainable technologies designed to meet evolving transportation needs. SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, said

“Hyundai Motor is a customer-centric brand, and caring for people in India is our first mission. This commitment has driven us to explore designing micro-mobility solutions tailored to India’s unique environment, reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to enhance mobility experiences through thoughtful design.” He further said Hyundai aims to locally manufacture the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler in alliance with TVS.