Hyundai Palisade SUV Impresses With 5 Stars In NHTSA Crash Tests

Hyundai Palisade comes loaded with safety features and technologies in the global markets and it scored five stars in frontal and side-impact crash tests

Hyundai’s Palisade flagship SUV has been through the latest round of crash tests framed by National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) in flying colours. It has been awarded full five stars by the assessment agency as both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions were tested. The eight-seater SUV with the largest footprint for any Hyundai vehicle comes loaded with safety features.

It features standard safety technologies like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Occupant Alert system and nine airbags. When equipped with optional LED headlights, the Palisade was also rated as 2020 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The major highlight of Hyundai Palisade’s NHTSA rating is that it was given full marks in frontal as well as side crash tests. The South Korean auto major uses sensor fusion technology to make Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Assist as standard features in the Palisade, as safety was said to be the brand’s priority.

The Palisade’s optional Safe Exit Assist system uses radar to detect cars approaching from behind and alerts passengers looking to exit the vehicle and if a passenger attempts opening the door, a visual and acoustic warning on the centre cluster will alert the vehicle’s driver.

The Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) system monitors rear seats using ultrasonic sensor to detect children and pets’ movements and notify the driver to check the rear seats. Its sibling from Kia, the Telluride, has drawn plenty of attention from the global audiences as well and it was awarded the coveted 2020 World Car Of The Year.

The Palisade won’t make its way to India but Hyundai has lined up new launches including the third-generation Elite i20. The premium hatchback is expected to debut midway through this year before going on sale and it will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Hyundai had introduced the new-gen Creta and facelifted Verna just a few weeks ago.