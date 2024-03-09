Hyundai Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 4 Lakh In March 2024

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh for the Tucson MY 2023 stock in the month of March 2024 in India

Hyundai is offering good discounts and benefits on its range of passenger cars in the month of March 2024. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios’ petrol variant gets up to Rs. 20,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 for the MY 2023 stock – taking the total up to Rs. 30,000.

Its CNG variant is available with up to Rs. 45,000 discounts. The Hyundai Aura petrol is sold with cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 for the MY 2023 stock and Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus – taking the total up to Rs. 20,000. The CNG-spec Aura can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000.

The i20 premium hatchback can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The MY 2023 Hyundai i20 gets up to Rs. 60,000 benefits for select stocks. The Hyundai Verna comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 while the MY 2023 stocks are available with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on select trims.

Hyundai Models Discounts On MY 2024 Stock Discounts On MY 2023 Stock Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Petrol Upto Rs 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs 10,000 Exchange Upto Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + 10,000 Exchange Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + 10,000 Exchange Rs 35,000 Cash Discount + 10,000 Exchange Hyundai Aura Petrol Rs 5,000 Cash Discount + 10,000 Exchange Rs 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs 10,000 Exchange Hyundai Aura CNG Rs 10,000 Cash Discount + 10,000 Exchange Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs 10,000 Exchange Hyundai i20 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Upto Rs 60,000 Benefits on Select Stock Hyundai Verna Rs 10,000 Cash + 15,000 Exchange Rs 55,000 Benefits Hyundai Creta – Dealer End Stock Clearance with upto 50,000 Benefits Hyundai Alcazar Rs 15,000 Exchange Rs 45,000 Benefits Hyundai Tucson Rs 50,000 Cash Discount Rs 2 Lakh Benefits

The recently facelifted Creta does not get any discounts this month. However, the MY 2023 Creta gets dealer end stock clearance with up to Rs. 50,000 benefits. The Alcazar is a three-row version of the Creta with cosmetic updates and is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The MY 2023 Alcazar is sold with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 while the Tucson can be bought with cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and it goes up to Rs. 2 lakh benefits for the MY 2023 stock while the Kona EV has it up to Rs. 4 lakh. It must be remembered that the discount availability depends on the existence of the stock level and other criteria.

Next up, Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Alcazar, based on the Creta facelift, by the middle of this year and it will likely be followed by the midlife update for the Tucson while the Creta EV could debut before the end of 2024.