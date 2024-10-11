Hyundai Offers Big Discount Deals This Diwali Season – DON’T MISS THEM!

Hyundai is offering a wide range of discount deals in the month of October 2024 and here we have explained about them

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is offering a wide range of discount schemes and attractive offers across several models in the month of October 2024. These limited-period deals provide buyers with opportunities to avail significant savings on various Hyundai vehicles, ranging from the entry-level Grand i10 Nios compact hatchback to the Tucson premium SUV.

Starting with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, buyers can enjoy a Rs. 35,000 cash discount on CNG and AMT variants while those opting for the petrol manual transmission model receive a higher Rs. 45,000 cash discount. Additionally, there is a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount available.

The Hyundai Aura offers a Rs. 20,000 cash discount for both its petrol and CNG variants along with a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount, making it a good option for buyers in the compact sedan segment. For those considering the Hyundai Exter, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on petrol variants and a Rs. 20,000 cash discount on CNG models are provided.

Hyundai Cars Cash Discount Exchange Bonus & Others Grand i10 Nios Up To Rs. 45,000 Rs. 10,000 Exchange + Rs 3,000 Corp Aura Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 Exchange + Rs 3,000 Corp Exter Up To Rs. 30,000 Accessories Package worth Rs. 18,000 i20 Up To Rs. 45,000 Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Venue Up To Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Venue Turbo Up To Rs 45,000 Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus + Accessories Verna Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Alcazar Pre Facelift Up To Rs. 55,000 Rs. 30,000 Exchange Bonus Tucson Up To Rs. 50,000 Rs. 25,000 Exchange Bonus

Buyers can also avail of an accessories package worth Rs. 18,000 by paying just Rs. 5,000. Moving up the lineup, the Hyundai i20 comes with cash discounts across various trims including Rs 30,000 on the N Line and IVT variants and Rs. 45,000 for the 1.2L petrol manual trim. An additional Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus is also available for the premium hatchback.

For the Venue compact SUV’s buyers, the 1.2L petrol S and S option including the Knight Edition are available with an Rs. 50,000 cash discount while the 1.0L turbo petrol variants come with an Rs. 45,000 cash discount, a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and an accessories package worth Rs. 21,000 on payment of Rs 6,000 this month.

The best-selling Creta midsize SUV doesn’t get any major discounts while the Hyundai Verna is sold with a Rs 25,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The pre-facelifted Alcazar is available with a Rs. 55,000 cash discount and a Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus while the Hyundai Tucson offers a Rs. 50,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange discount. These offers are subject to availability and location.