Hyundai Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs. 2 lakh On New Cars

Hyundai rolls out attractive discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses, giving customers benefits as high as Rs. 2 lakh on new cars

Soon after announcing a price hike of up to INR 25,000 across models with the MY2025 update, Hyundai is offering some big discounts on its new cars. Depending on the model and configuration you select, you can save up to INR 2 lakh on your new Hyundai car.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai Aura are available with benefits of up to INR 68,000 and INR 43,000, respectively. The hatchback is available with up to INR 45,000 discount (petrol)/INR 25,000 (petrol-CNG), plus an INR 20,000 exchange bonus and an INR 3,000 corporate bonus.

As for the sedan, Hyundai gives a discount of INR 30,000 across the trim line-up, an exchange bonus of INR 10,000, and a corporate bonus of INR 3,000. These figures apply to the 2024 model year, though. The latest, MY2025 cars are available with offers worth INR 23,000, including an INR 10,000 discount, an INR 10,000 exchange bonus, and an INR 3,000 corporate discount.

The 2024 Hyundai Exter is available with offers of up to INR 60,000, including up to INR 35,000 discount, up to INR 15,000 exchange bonus, and up to INR 15,000 corporate bonus. On the 2025 Exter, Hyundai gives only up to INR 15,000 off, including an INR 10,000 discount and an INR 5,000 exchange bonus.

Higher up, the i20, which is the benchmark for comfort and features in its segment, is available with up to an INR 50,000 discount and an INR 15,000 exchange bonus, bringing the total savings to INR 65,000. Hyundai also offers an INR 35,000 discount on the i20 N Line. Again, the benefits change on upgrading to the MY2025 stock, with the regular i20 attracting a discount of only up to INR 15,000 and an exchange bonus of INR 10,000, leading to a total savings of INR 25,000.

Model Maximum MY2024 Discount Maximum MY2025 Discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios INR 68,000 INR 23,000 Hyundai Aura INR 43,000 INR 23,000 Hyundai Exter INR 60,000 INR 15,000 Hyundai i20 INR 65,000 INR 25,000 Hyundai Venue INR 55,000 INR 25,000 Hyundai Venue N Line INR 45,000 NA Hyundai Creta NA NA Hyundai Creta N Line NA NA Hyundai Alcazar (pre-facelift) INR 60,000 NA Hyundai Tucson INR 45,000 NA Hyundai Ioniq 5 INR 2,00,000 NA

The 2024 Hyundai Venue is available with a discount of up to INR 40,000, plus an exchange bonus of INR 15,000, giving customers a net savings of INR 55,000. The 2024 Hyundai Venue N Line is available with a total savings of INR 45,000, including an INR 30,000 discount and an INR 15,000 exchange bonus. As for the 2025 Venue, Hyundai gives offers of up to INR 25,000 on the updated model.

Hyundai doesn’t seem to be offering any discounts on its hot-selling Creta, which rarely stays on dealer lots, or even on its sporty N Line variant. The company does give benefits on the Alcazar, though, but only on its pre-facelift version. The old Alcazar is available with savings of INR 60,000, including an INR 30,000 discount and an INR 30,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai offers benefits on the Verna as well in the premium segment, of up to INR 75,000 on the MY2024 stock. This includes an INR 35,000 discount, an INR 20,000 exchange bonus, and an INR 20,000 corporate bonus. As for the 2025 Verna, Hyundai offers only an INR 15,000 discount, an INR 10,000 exchange bonus, and an INR 5,000 corporate bonus, totalling INR 30,000.

Moving to imports, Hyundai is giving benefits of up to INR 45,000 on the 2024 Tucson, but only on its diesel configurations. This amount includes an INR 20,000 discount and an INR 25,000 exchange bonus. The 2024 Ioniq 5 is available with a maximum discount of INR 2 lakh. Both the imported models are likely to be replaced with facelifted ones later in 2025.