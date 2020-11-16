Hyundai October 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Aura, Verna, i10, i20

Hyundai recorded a total of 56,605 units in October 2020 as Creta and Grand i10 Nios contributed to the majority

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest ever domestic sales tally of 56,605 units in the month of October 2020 and it also exported 12,230 units from its manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The cumulative domestic sales of the South Korean auto major stood at 68,835 units as against 63,610 units during the same time in 2019 with 8.2 per cent volume increase.

The second largest carmaker in the country garnered just over 52,000 units in October 2018 and it was its highest ever tally previously. Hyundai recorded 56,605 units last month as against 50,010 units in October 2019 to record 13.2 per cent YoY volume increase. The Creta and Grand i10 Nios were the major contributors as they crossed 14,000 units each.

The mid-size SUV has been posting class leading sales volumes on consistent basis since its debut earlier this year. Last month, 14,023 units were sold while the Grand i10 Nios recorded 14,002 units. The third generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes against Maruti Suzuki Swift primarily and it has been well received among domestic customers.

Hyundai Models October 2020 Sales Hyundai Creta 14,023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 14,002 Hyundai Venue 8,828 Hyundai Elite i20 8,399 Hyundai Aura 5,677 Hyundai Santro 3,463 Hyundai Verna 2,166 Hyundai Tucson 87 Hyundai Kona EV 13 Hyundai Elantra 46

The Venue has been another major sales contributor for Hyundai in recent months as it registered 8,828 units. The compact SUV rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V in the highly competitive segment.

The Elite i20 finished as the fourth most sold Hyundai model in October 2020 as 8,399 units were recorded. The third-gen i20 will be launching on November 5 with a brand new exterior and interior and it will be offered in three powertrain choices with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Aura managed to garner 5,677 units while the Santro posted 3,463 units in October 2020. On the premium side, the Verna C-segment sedan could only register 2,166 units while the Tucson upmarket SUV was responsible for 87 units. The electrified Kona found 13 new customers last month while the Elantra flagship sedan posted 46 units.