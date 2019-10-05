Hyundai October 2019 Discounts – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, Tucson

In order to fight the sales slowdown during the festive season, Hyundai Motor India Ltd is offering fantastic discounts on models like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20 and more

The sales slump that has been giving sleepless nights to almost every Indian automaker could finally subside with the advent of the festive season. Thanks to the higher demand for new cars during the October-November period, most carmakers offer some great discounts to increase their car sales during the festive season.

Right now, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which is the second-largest carmaker in the country, is offering some attractive discounts on models like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20 and more.

Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20 Discounts In October 2019

The South Korean carmaker is offering some fantastic offers on all its hatchback models. The Hyundai Santro, which is the least expensive car in the company’s lineup, is being sold with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 in case the old car you sell to the company is the old Santro or Eon.

The Hyundai Grand i10, on the other hand, is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Plus, the company is even offering a Rs 1,000 cash back offer on the Grand i10 Nios if you book it online using an ICICI bank credit card. The Elite i20 is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Venue, Creta and Tucson Discounts in October 2019

The Hyundai Venue has been a runaway success for the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean car giant. The sub-4-metre compact SUV is hence not available with any sort of discount offer. Even the Creta, which used to be the best-selling SUV in this segment until recently, is not available with any sort of discount scheme for the 1.4-litre diesel engine variant.

On the other hand, the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 free 4th Year Warranty and Road Side Assistance.

Also, the slow-selling Hyundai Tucson is on sale with a cash discount of whopping Rs 1.25 Lakh, along with an exchange bonus of 75,000. There is no discount offer on the Kona EV, which is currently witnessing higher-than-expected demand in the market.

Hyundai Xcent, Verna and Elantra Discounts in October 2019

While the Grand i10 has been succeeded by the Grand i10 Nios, the current-gen Xcent will be replaced by a Nios-based compact sedan that should launch next year. However, to conserve the sales momentum of the current model until the advent of the all-new compact sedan, the company is currently offering some great discount offers.

The Xcent is currently on sale with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Hyundai Vena is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

While the Hyundai Elantra recently received a comprehensive facelift, its pre-facelift models are currently being sold with a heavy cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 in case you sell your old car to the Hyundai dealership. Also, you can probably get even higher discounts on the pre-facelift model by bargaining hard at the dealership.